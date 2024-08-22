GCSE results day is a time of celebration, regardless of the grades you receive, for the culmination of hard work on coursework and exam revision.
Thousands of Year 11 pupils across Leeds are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.
Exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies.
Here are some of the best celebratory photos taken across the day...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.