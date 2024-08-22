Thousands of Year 11 pupils across Leeds are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies.

Here are some of the best celebratory photos taken across the day...

1 . Results Day at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown Pupils receive their GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Results Day at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown Rezowan Alam receives his GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Results Day at Horsforth School Pupils receive their GCSE results at Horsforth School. | Submit Photo Sales

4 . Results Day at Horsforth School Pupils receive their GCSE results at Horsforth School. | Submit Photo Sales

5 . Results Day at St Mary's Menston Gina Bene-Hamill and Evie Harris receive their GCSE results at St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy. | Submit Photo Sales

6 . Results Day at Bradford Grammar School Tim James from Guiseley, who had to have spinal surgery after breaking his neck in a mountain biking accident, and his mum Juliet, both delighted with his GCSE results at Bradford Grammar School. | Submit Photo Sales