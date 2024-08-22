GCSE Results Day Leeds 2024: 26 best pictures from schools across city as pupils celebrate

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

Pupils across Leeds are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE level results.

GCSE results day is a time of celebration, regardless of the grades you receive, for the culmination of hard work on coursework and exam revision.

Thousands of Year 11 pupils across Leeds are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies.

Here are some of the best celebratory photos taken across the day...

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown.

1. Results Day at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown. | Simon Hulme

Rezowan Alam receives his GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown.

2. Results Day at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Rezowan Alam receives his GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown. | Simon Hulme

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Horsforth School.

3. Results Day at Horsforth School

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Horsforth School. | Submit

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Horsforth School.

4. Results Day at Horsforth School

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Horsforth School. | Submit

Gina Bene-Hamill and Evie Harris receive their GCSE results at St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy.

5. Results Day at St Mary's Menston

Gina Bene-Hamill and Evie Harris receive their GCSE results at St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy. | Submit

Tim James from Guiseley, who had to have spinal surgery after breaking his neck in a mountain biking accident, and his mum Juliet, both delighted with his GCSE results at Bradford Grammar School.

6. Results Day at Bradford Grammar School

Tim James from Guiseley, who had to have spinal surgery after breaking his neck in a mountain biking accident, and his mum Juliet, both delighted with his GCSE results at Bradford Grammar School. | Submit

