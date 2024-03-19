Leeds: EV charge point grant launches for people without driveways as part of £15.6m funding package
The Government’s Plan for Drivers commitment to make EVs a more practical option, will see a £350 grant opened up to those who own or rent an EV and have access to adequate street parking.
The grant, open until March 31 2025, will provide EV drivers with support towards the costs of the purchase and installation of EV charge points at residential properties when also installing a cross-pavement charging solution.
It comes as part of a £15.6m funding package made available to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to aid local authorities, homeowners and renters in the installation of more EV charging points.
Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Anthony Browne said: "This Government has a plan to help speed up the installation of EV charge points, which we’re getting on and delivering across Yorkshire & the Humber.
"This dedicated funding to local councils in Yorkshire & the Humber is part of our plan to ensure people can switch from a petrol or diesel car to an EV when they choose to do so."
Funding has also been made available to the South Yorkshire Combined Authority and the North Lincolnshire Council, and will aim to support the delivery of thousands of charge points across Yorkshire.
Additionally, the local authorities who have already been allocated to the second round of LEVI funding will be able to apply to the fund from April 2, following those who have received funding in the first round and in a further boost to the charge point rollout.
The announcement comes following the introduction of the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate into law earlier this year, which is the most ambitious regulatory framework for the switch to electric vehicles of any country in the world.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority have been approached for comment.
