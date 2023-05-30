A Leeds teacher who devised a way to make Shakespeare more accessible has been given a national award.

Leeds West Academy English teacher Laura Duncan won the PTI Martin Roberts Prize after helping students see character Lady Macbeth in a different light.

She said: “I am delighted to have received the Martin Roberts prize for my Learning Resource Assignment on Lady Macbeth.

"The lesson I created used a multitude of strategies recommended by the PTI in order to encourage students to see Lady Macbeth from different perspectives.

"Not only did the New Teacher Subject Days improve my pedagogy around teaching Shakespeare, but they also encouraged me to question my own interpretations of the play.”

The PTI, which awards the Martin Roberts Prize for outstanding teaching resources, strives to provide teachers with resources needed to raise education standards.

The late Martin Roberts was a founding member of the Academic Steering Group of the Prince of Wales Education Summer Schools in 2002, continuing with the group in the establishment of the PTI until 2016.

Carolyn Roberts, Co-Director, The PTI, said: “It has been inspiring to see the quality and creativity of resources created by the Early Career Teachers on our courses this year.

"We are delighted for Laura Duncan who was awarded the Martin Roberts Prize for her outstanding new resources.

"Loving their subject and devising interesting ways to teach it is the most important teacher skill. Focusing on this keeps teachers fresh and leads to long and happy careers.”

