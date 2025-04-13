Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted inspectors have praised the “exceptional curriculum” of a primary school in Leeds.

Beechwood Primary School, located on Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, was rated Outstanding for quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

The school was also rated Good for behaviour and attitudes and early years provision. It was the school’s first Ofsted inspection under section 5 of the Education Act 2005, since April 2015.

Beechwood Primary School | Ryan Wibberley/Google

Ofsted said: “The school has high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils enjoy the engaging and exciting learning opportunities provided by the school.

“Pupils benefit from an ambitious and exceptionally well-organised curriculum. From early years, teachers identify essential knowledge for pupils’ next steps. They adapt lessons to support and encourage all pupils, including those with SEND, to deepen their learning.”

Beechwood was described by visiting inspectors as a “warm and welcoming school,” where pupils are taught to help themselves by developing their “resilience, creativity and other superpowers.”

The school “encourages and expects good behaviour.” Clear and consistent routines help to maintain a positive and calm atmosphere for learning. As a result, most pupils behave well.

The education watchdog added: “The depth and scope of the curriculum for personal development is exceptional. The school has ensured that personal development is at the heart of the formal curriculum.

“The school develops the character and resilience of pupils in impressive ways. Strong pastoral support enhances pupils’ well-being and mental health. Pupils learn to see themselves as global citizens, valuing respect and tolerance of others.”

Pupils “understand the importance” of good attendance. The school supports families who need extra help to improve attendance and punctuality. As a result, attendance is improving over time.

Looking at areas of further improvement, inspectors noted that the systems put in place to support pupils with the most complex needs, especially in the early years, are “not sufficiently understood by all staff.” Meaning that the support for these pupils does not routinely meet their needs.