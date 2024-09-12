A Leeds primary school has been rated by Ofsted for the first time in 11 years.

Meanwood Church of England Primary School, located on Green Road, Meanwood, was rated Good overall during an inspection published on September 10.

Ofsted rated the school as Good in the categories of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision - plus an outstanding in the area of personal development.

It was rated as Outstanding overall in its last full inspection held in June 2013.

Meanwood CofE Primary School, located on Green Road, Meanwood, was rated Good overall. | James Hardisty

The education watchdog said: “Staff prepare pupils extremely well for the next stage of their education and for their future lives. There is an absolute determination that pupils will become active and positive contributors to society.

“The school has very high expectations for what pupils can achieve and for pupils’ behaviour. Pupils respond positively to these high expectations.”

Pupils “benefit hugely from the school’s exceptional provision” for their personal development and thrive in a variety of leadership roles and positions of responsibility.

Meanwood CofE has designed a curriculum that is “broad and ambitious”, where learning is carefully planned in a sequence that runs from early years to Year 6.

Inspectors added: “Teachers generally make effective checks to see if pupils have gaps in their knowledge and quickly address them. However, on some occasions, these checks do not identify when pupils make repeated mistakes with handwriting, punctuation and spelling.

“Some pupils do not then improve these aspects of their written work. Teachers plan engaging lessons based on their secure subject knowledge. On some occasions, tasks do not enable pupils to use learning time as effectively as they could.”

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are “supported very well” and these pupils “access the same ambitious curriculum” as their peers.

Ofsted further noted that “positive and successful relationships” underpin the school’s approach to behaviour management, while pupils value the school’s restorative approach to “helping them resolve conflict” and make better decisions in the future.