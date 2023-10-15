Leeds has plenty of top schools, but only a select few are ranked as the very best according to Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.

So far in 2023 a handful of primary schools have joined the exclusive Outstanding club. Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” while Talbot primary was hailed for inspiring “courage, truth and loyalty”.

Here are the 22 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Outstanding Leeds primary schools Here are the 22 Leeds primary schools currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted... Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Blenheim Primary School Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2023. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . West Oaks Special School SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . St Peter's Church of England Primary School St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales