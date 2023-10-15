Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 22 Leeds primary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Leeds has plenty of top schools, but only a select few are ranked as the very best according to Ofsted inspectors.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.

So far in 2023 a handful of primary schools have joined the exclusive Outstanding club. Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” while Talbot primary was hailed for inspiring “courage, truth and loyalty”.

Here are the 22 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1. Outstanding Leeds primary schools

Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2023.

2. Blenheim Primary School

Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2023. Photo: Steve Riding

SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

3. West Oaks Special School

SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google

St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in 2021.

4. St Peter's Church of England Primary School

St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in 2021. Photo: Google

