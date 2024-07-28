It's an integral part of every child's educational journey in England.
After making friends and sharpening learning skills in primary school, children in year six prepare to take the big leap onto High School.
We here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, invited schools across Leeds to send in their class pictures as a memento of their special days and the friends they made before moving on.
Here is a gallery of Leeds' Year 6 primary school leavers for 2024...
