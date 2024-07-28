Leeds primary school leavers 2024: 57 special pictures of Year 6 children heading off to high school

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 28th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Hundreds of Year 6 pupils across Leeds are saying goodbye to their primary schools.

It's an integral part of every child's educational journey in England.

After making friends and sharpening learning skills in primary school, children in year six prepare to take the big leap onto High School.

We here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, invited schools across Leeds to send in their class pictures as a memento of their special days and the friends they made before moving on.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here is a gallery of Leeds' Year 6 primary school leavers for 2024...

Athelstan Community Primary School - Mr Preston's Class

1. Athelstan Community Primary School

Athelstan Community Primary School - Mr Preston's Class | Submit

Photo Sales
Athelstan Community Primary School - Mrs Holloways Class

2. Athelstan Community Primary School

Athelstan Community Primary School - Mrs Holloways Class | Submit

Photo Sales
Beechwood Primary School - Class 13 and 14

3. Beechwood Primary School

Beechwood Primary School - Class 13 and 14 | Submit

Photo Sales
Birchfield Primary School - Year 6

4. Birchfield Primary School

Birchfield Primary School - Year 6 | Submit

Photo Sales
Castleton Primary School - Class 6F

5. Castleton Primary School

Castleton Primary School - Class 6F | Submit

Photo Sales
Castleton Primary School - Class 6B

6. Castleton Primary School

Castleton Primary School - Class 6B | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsSchoolsPrimary schoolHigh SchoolYorkshire Evening Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.