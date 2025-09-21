A Leeds primary school has been hailed for its behavioural excellence after completing an Ofsted ratings turnaround.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park View Primary Academy, located on Harlech Road, Beeston, was rated as outstanding in three of the five inspected categories - behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision.

The school, which is part of Delta Academies Trust, also received a good rating for both quality of education and leadership and management, during its July inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described by inspectors as an “inclusive, aspirational, and caring school,” it was Park View’s first positive Ofsted score since 2014 after back-to-back requires improvement ratings in both 2019 and 2022.

Park View Primary Academy, located on Harlech Road, Hunslet, was rated as outstanding in three of the five inspected categories. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The education watchdog said: “Pupils are at the heart of all the school’s decisions. The school strives to make sure every child knows that they are deeply valued and part of the school community. Relationships between staff and pupils are built on positivity and praise. As a result, pupils thrive here.

“The school celebrates it multicultural diversity. Pupils are proud of this. The curriculum is carefully designed to celebrate pupil’s local and global heritage. The school provides exceptional character development for pupils.”

Pupils are described as “safe, confident, and happy” at Park View Primary. The school teaches pupils to be skilled at recognising risks on the internet and in the community, and parents are “overwhelmingly happy” with the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school identifies and understands the needs of pupils with SEND quickly. They liaise with colleagues with expertise across the trust and external partners, so that pupils receive the support they need. Staff are well trained to provide tailored interventions or additional teaching if required.

Children make an “extremely strong start” in the early years. The curriculum is progressive and carefully designed. The indoor and outdoor environments are meticulously designed to enhance children’s learning opportunities.

Focusing on areas of further improvement, inspectors added: “The trust is refining the curriculum to better meet pupils’ needs and address historic gaps in learning. However, some pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, have not secured the knowledge they need, and this limits how well they achieve by the end of key stage 2.

“The trust should continue to develop its work to address the barriers these pupils face, so that pupils achieve well and are fully prepared for the next stage of their education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors praised the “lovely atmosphere around school.” Pupils are excited about their learning. They are kind, polite and respectful to each other and adults.

Leaders are “deeply passionate about their school community.” The expertise from additional leaders across the trust further strengthens the school. Leaders, including from the trust, work well together. Governance of the school is described in the report as “robust and highly effective.”