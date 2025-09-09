With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ in the 2023/24 academic year.

Take a look below at 16 of the best-rated schools...

1 . Beecroft Primary School Beecroft Primary School, located on Eden Way, Kirkstall, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 109. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Cottingley Primary Academy Cottingley Primary Academy, located on Dulverton Grove, Cottingley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 106.3 | Google Photo Sales

3 . Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School, located on Halton Moor Avenue, Leeds, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 108.7. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Roundhay School Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 107.3 | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Christ The King Catholic Primary School Christ The King Catholic Primary School, located on Kings Approach, Bramley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 111.7. | Google Photo Sales