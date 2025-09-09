The 16 best-rated primary schools in Leeds ranked by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:14 BST

The best-performing primary schools in Leeds have been ranked by The Telegraph’s league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ in the 2023/24 academic year.

Take a look below at 16 of the best-rated schools...

Beecroft Primary School, located on Eden Way, Kirkstall, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 109.

1. Beecroft Primary School

Beecroft Primary School, located on Eden Way, Kirkstall, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 109. | Tony Johnson

Cottingley Primary Academy, located on Dulverton Grove, Cottingley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 106.3

2. Cottingley Primary Academy

Cottingley Primary Academy, located on Dulverton Grove, Cottingley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 106.3 | Google

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School, located on Halton Moor Avenue, Leeds, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 108.7.

3. Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School, located on Halton Moor Avenue, Leeds, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 108.7. | James Hardisty

Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 107.3

4. Roundhay School

Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 107.3 | Tony Johnson

Christ The King Catholic Primary School, located on Kings Approach, Bramley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 111.7.

5. Christ The King Catholic Primary School

Christ The King Catholic Primary School, located on Kings Approach, Bramley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 111.7. | Google

St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, located on St. Philips Avenue, Middleton, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 108.7.

6. St Philip's Catholic Primary School

St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, located on St. Philips Avenue, Middleton, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and an average KS2 score of 108.7. | Google

