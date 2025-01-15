Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds academy has scored its second straight five-star Ofsted inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garforth Academy, located on Lidgett Lane, Garforth, was rated outstanding across all five inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

It is the school’s second straight outstanding rating since joining the Delta Academies Trust in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garforth Academy, located on Lidgett Lane, Garforth, was rated outstanding across all five inspected areas. | Simon Hulme

The education watchdog said: “Pupils consistently meet the school’s high expectations of their conduct. They are mature and respectful members of the school community.

“The school has high aspirations for pupils who attend the school. Pupils meet these and achieve very well. They are well prepared for their next steps in education, employment or training.”

Pupils learn an “ambitious and academically demanding” curriculum. They “achieve extremely well” across the breadth of the subjects that they study.

Teachers at Garforth are described as “experts in their subjects.” In lessons, they use the school’s agreed lesson structure consistently well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified quickly. This begins when they join the school. Additional support is in place as pupils move from Year 6 into Year 7.

“Students in the school’s sixth form benefit from a rich and diverse range of qualifications. They achieve highly. Over time, the school has updated its offer to reflect the interests of pupils and local employment opportunities.”

The school provides an extensive range of opportunities to “enrich pupils’ education.” All pupils experience educational visits during their time at the school, often including residential visits or overseas travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils attend school regularly. Rates of absence are “lower than the national average.”

Principal Anna Young said: “I am incredibly proud of our amazing achievement. Our staff work incredibly hard, with dedication, passion and commitment, to ensure that our young people experience the full range of opportunities to ensure they leave us as well- rounded individuals who are ready to take their place in society as they move onto their next steps.

We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised this. We are, of course, extremely fortunate to have such supportive and motivated parents who work with us every day and it was heart-warming to see how many wanted to communicate this to the inspection team. I am extremely grateful for their continued support.

“Our students are superb ambassadors for our school and it was a pleasure to watch them speak with pride and confidence about their learning, enrichment and the Academy as a whole.”