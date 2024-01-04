Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Lane Primary Academy, located in Ribblesdale Avenue, Garforth, continues to be an Outstanding school in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Previously rated outstanding during its last full inspection in 2009, this was the academy’s first inspection since it joined the Delta Academies Trust.

Ofsted inspectors said: “Green Lane Primary Academy achieves its stated ambition to ‘provide the children with the highest standards of teaching, learning and pastoral care’. Leaders have very high expectations for all pupils, both academically and socially.

“Pupils flourish in this inspirational school. They have excellent recall of their learning. The school prepares pupils very well for their next stage in education.”

Inspectors praised the “exemplary behaviour” on display by pupils, in an environment where they “learn how to make positive choices and take responsibility for their actions,” with staff described as excellent role models.

The education watchdog said: “The quality of the provision in early years at Green Lane Primary Academy is exceptional. This is the key strength of the school. Staff create a hugely positive environment where children are immersed in learning.”

“Leaders and teachers within the trust have designed a highly ambitious curriculum. They have thought deeply about what they want pupils to learn in each subject. This is set out clearly for teaching staff to understand. Teachers have access to high quality teaching resources.”

Green Lane’s special needs provision was praised as teachers and staff show expertise in “adapting the delivery of the curriculum to meet individual needs” and pupils with SEND “experience success working alongside

their peers.”

Ofsted inspectors added: “Leaders at all levels have a clear vision for the school. Leaders in school and at the trust work seamlessly together.