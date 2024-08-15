Annie Young, principal at the school, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We're here celebrating with our wonderful A Level students today as they collect their Key Stage Five results.
“It's been an absolutely fantastic morning, and our students have achieved fantastically well.
“Many students have got outstanding results and are going on to their next steps, which is the most important thing.”
She added: “Our results are fantastic again this year, and a testament to all the hard work of our students, our parents, our carers and our staff.
“Our Special Educational Needs (SEN) and disadvantaged students in particular have done extremely well - and have outperformed the non disadvantaged students.”
YEP photographer Simon Hulme was invited along to capture the moment nervous students opened their results letters:
