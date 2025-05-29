A new sixth form college in Leeds is “on track” for a September opening with interior work now underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction of the new Pudsey Sixth Form College, being built on land next to Crawshaw Academy, got underway on May 27 last year (2024).

One year on and the new £13 million facility, located just off Kent Road, is on track to open as planned at the start of the new school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Pudsey Sixth Form College is on track to open as planned at the start of the new school year. | Submit

Brickwork is nearing completion at the site, while internal works and decorating are now underway and progressing well.

Phil Mark, Principal of Pudsey Sixth Form College: “It’s fantastic to see Pudsey Sixth Form College just weeks from completion, with construction on track and internal painting and decorating now well underway. Each stage of the build brings us closer to welcoming students for enrolment from August 21, 2025.

“This purpose-built facility will offer high-quality academic, T Level, and hybrid options to young people in Pudsey and the surrounding area. I’m proud to be working in partnership with our local schools to create a sixth form that will inspire ambition, build confidence, and support students in achieving their future goals.”

A series of works to create the official entrance to the site have now been completed and furniture is on order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brickwork is nearing completion at the site, while internal works and decorating are now underway. | Submits

Pudsey Sixth Form, which will cater for up to 600 students, is designed to meet a projected rise in the number of 16-18 year olds across Leeds over the next decade.

The new two-storey building will contain 25 classrooms and eventually expand to cover 26 different subjects - including A Level, GCSE and vocational courses.