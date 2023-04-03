News you can trust since 1890
According to the DfE figures, University Technical College Leeds in Hunslet had 300 school places and 386 pupils on roll, meaning it was 28.7% over capacity in the 2021/22 academic year.
Leeds schools: Every full or overcapacity secondary school in the city including Abbey Grange and Leeds City

Leeds has 12 full or overcrowded secondary schools, new figures show.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand. A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Department for Education (DfE) figures show 59 schools were at or over capacity in Leeds in the 2021-22 academic year. Of them, 47 were primary schools and 12 were secondary schools. Across England, 17% of primary schools were full or over capacity while 23% of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year.

The most over-capacity secondary school in the city was University Technical College Leeds, which had 386 pupils and 300 places last year. The school, which specialises in STEM subjects for Year 10 upwards, was over capacity by 29% – although one of its founders has previously contested the DfE figures and told the Yorkshire Evening Post it has capacity for just over 600 pupils.

Geoff Barton, Association of School and College Leaders general secretary, said arrangements are put in place to accommodate pupils where a school is over-subscribed.

Mr Barton added: "The bigger issue is that this situation is often driven by Ofsted judgements rather than a shortage of school places in the system as a whole because many parents apply for schools with ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ ratings. It drives up property prices in certain areas and stigmatises schools in other areas."

A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are "in the pipeline".

They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

Abbey Grange Church of England Academy, West Park, had 1,425 school places and 1,608 pupils on roll, meaning it was 12.8% over capacity.

1. Abbey Grange Church of England Academy

Abbey Grange Church of England Academy, West Park, had 1,425 school places and 1,608 pupils on roll, meaning it was 12.8% over capacity. Photo: Google

Leeds City Academy, Woodhouse, had 832 school places and 878 pupils on roll, meaning it was over capacity by 5.5%

2. Leeds City Academy

Leeds City Academy, Woodhouse, had 832 school places and 878 pupils on roll, meaning it was over capacity by 5.5% Photo: Google

Pudsey Grammar School had 1,268 school places and 1,337 pupils on roll, meaning it was 5.4% over capacity.

3. Pudsey Grammar School

Pudsey Grammar School had 1,268 school places and 1,337 pupils on roll, meaning it was 5.4% over capacity. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Horsforth School had 1,425 school places and 1,498 pupils on roll, meaning it was 5.1% over capacity.

4. Horsforth School

Horsforth School had 1,425 school places and 1,498 pupils on roll, meaning it was 5.1% over capacity. Photo: SWNS

LeedsYorkshire Evening PostEngland