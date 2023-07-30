Every Leeds primary and secondary school rated Outstanding by Ofsted since 2020
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.
So far in 2023 a handful of schools have joined the exclusive Outstanding list. Blenheim primary who was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” while Talbot primary was praised for inspiring “courage, truth and loyalty”. Elsewhere Boston Spa Academy was hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge.”
So without further ado here are the 11 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Outstanding by Ofsted since the beginning of 2020. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...