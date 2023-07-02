Every Leeds primary school rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.
A handful of schools were left celebrating after receiving that coveted Outstanding accreditation, including Blenheim primary who was praised for its continued “strive for excellence”. Some were praised for impressive turnarounds from previously poor results with Christ Church Upper Armley primary praised for “an ethos of inclusion”.
So without further ado here are the 28 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted so far in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...