Every Leeds primary school rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far

July is upon us and that means that the first half of 2023 is officially behind us – with a number of schools having already been rated by Ofsted.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.

A handful of schools were left celebrating after receiving that coveted Outstanding accreditation, including Blenheim primary who was praised for its continued “strive for excellence”. Some were praised for impressive turnarounds from previously poor results with Christ Church Upper Armley primary praised for “an ethos of inclusion”.

So without further ado here are the 28 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted so far in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted so far in 2023 Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list... Photo: NW/Google Photo Sales

2 . Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding. Previous inspection grade - Good. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Rosebank Primary School - Good Rosebank Primary School - Good. Previous inspection grade - Good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School - Good Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School - Good. Previous inspection grade - Outstanding. Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8