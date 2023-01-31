A report into Blenheim Primary School in Woodhouse hailed staff and pupils for truly living by their school motto – “Aiming high in the heart of the city”.

Headteacher Mo Duffy, hailed the dedication and hard work of her staff in providing a “great learning environment for our children”.

The Ofsted report, published yesterday, said: “Classrooms across the school buzz with engaging and purposeful learning. Leaders and staff have high expectations of pupils. Pupils rise to this high standard

exceptionally well.

"Pupils told inspectors that teachers expect them to work hard and that they have fun at school.”

The report also commends the “polite and thoughtful” manner of pupils who it describes as moving around the school “calmly and sensibly.” Before praising teaching staff for fostering “a climate of mutual respect”.

It says: “Pupils demonstrate a mature attitude in how they treat others. They know their actions have consequences. Pupils know, and follow, the school’s moral code to be helpful, kind, polite and honest.”

Inspectors praise the schools curriculum for “celebrating the range of nationalities in the school” and describes staff as being “determined to provide the very best education for all pupils.”

Headteacher, Mo Duffy, stated: “I would like to thank all the staff whose dedication and hard work have created a great learning environment for our children. I am also grateful to the parents and carers who support the school and contribute so much to the outstanding learning community we have here at Blenheim.

"I am, of course, very proud of our wonderful children who are a credit to their families and to the school.”

Inspectors noted that pupils described how they “love reading” and that children in early years get off to a “flying start” and are able to “settle quickly into the purposeful and engaging environment.”

Blenheim’s Chair of Governors, Phil Marsland, said: “To be recognised as an Outstanding School is testament to the commitment, energy, ambition and enthusiasm of both the school staff and the pupils of our Inner-City Primary School.