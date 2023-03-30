The glowing report stated that “leaders are relentless in their desire to provide the very best education for pupils and to serve the local community” and that students “rise to the high expectations set by teachers and are eager to develop their knowledge and skills”

Inspectors had particular praise for the schools broad curriculum, which includes performing arts and Mandarin Chinese.

They said: “Pupils develop a secure understanding across a range of academic subjects. They achieve exceptionally well.

“Teachers have very strong subject knowledge. They have used this to think carefully about the nature of their subject and how to develop subject-specific skills in their pupils.”

The report stated that as a result, students’ work is of extremely high quality. Pupils were also commended for their mature and positive attitude towards learning.

Students’ personal development was similarly highlighted, with inspectors valuing leaders’ commitment to the academy’s extensive personal development programme, this includes learning about healthy relationships, how to stay safe online and about the importance of respect and tolerance.

Peter Hollywood, Principal at Boston Spa Academy, said: “Boston Spa Academy has a superb team of colleagues, brilliant students and very supportive parents. This has been a real team effort that everyone involved can take great pride in.

“The school strives every day to be shaping character and cultivating ambition in all that we do. We also work hard to empower our students and support them to grow into confident, kind and well-mannered young adults ready to succeed in later life. To see this so strongly reflected in our Ofsted report is fantastic."

Sir John Townsley, the Chief Executive Officer of The GORSE Academies Trust, added: “I am incredibly proud of this report. Boston Spa Academy embodies our trust’s core vision of supporting all children to excel regardless of background.