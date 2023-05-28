Every Leeds primary and secondary school rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.
Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” after a first ever Outstanding grade, Christ Church Upper Armley primary was praised for a “an ethos of inclusion” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround and Whitkirk primary were praised for the Outstanding behaviour of its pupils.
Meanwhile Boston Spa Academy was hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” during Outstanding rated inspection, while University Technical College (UTC) Leeds was praised for bringing their “curriculum to life.”
Here are the 27 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted so far in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...