Every Leeds primary and secondary school rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2023 so far

The English half-term break is upon us, drawing a close to the first part of the school year – with a number of schools having already been rated by Ofsted.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.

Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” after a first ever Outstanding grade, Christ Church Upper Armley primary was praised for a “an ethos of inclusion” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround and Whitkirk primary were praised for the Outstanding behaviour of its pupils.

Here are the 27 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted so far in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding

Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding. Inspectors hailed staff and pupils for living by the school's motto – "Aiming high in the heart of the city".

Rosebank Primary School - Good. Inspectors said: "Pupils enjoy coming to school and feel safe. The school's motto, 'all friends and together we succeed', is reflected in pupils' attitudes and behaviours."

Christ Church Upper Armley Primary School - Good. Inspectors said: "Leaders have established a supportive and caring learning community. Pupils treat each other with kindness. They welcome new pupils to school and help them to settle in quickly. An ethos of inclusion and respect runs throughout the school."

