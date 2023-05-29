Inspectors visiting Talbot Primary School, Roundhay, back in March found the school to be Outstanding in all five rated categories, from the quality of education and how the school is led and managed to its pupils’ behaviour and attitudes and their personal development.

Pupils are proud to be part of this exceptional school where leaders have established a “powerful vision”, rooted in the school’s moto of ‘courage, truth and loyalty’, inspiring pupils to live out these values through their “exemplary conduct and interactions”.

The report said: “Leaders place no limit on pupils’ academic and personal development. Staff have established a curriculum which enables deep study of each subject. Pupils rise to this ambition.

"Behaviour is exemplary and bullying is almost non-existent. Adults apply their high expectations of behaviour and routines consistently well. This supports pupils to manage and regulate their own behaviour, whether adults are present or not.”

During its last full inspection in 2011, the school was rated Good overall but a follow up inspection last year recommend a section 5 inspection inspection in order to confirm its Outstanding statue.

Ofsted inspectors reserved particular praise for the school’s “ambitious curriculum” and teachers for moulding exciting lesson plans that allow pupils to find “learning captivating”.

They added: “Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported to learn the same ambitious curriculum as their peers. Leaders have made sure that all staff are experts in teaching pupils with SEND. They receive carefully targeted support in order to master new knowledge and use this independently.

"Leaders’ work promoting pupils’ personal development is exceptional. They have established a bespoke curriculum that enables pupils to develop an impressive understanding of relationships, health and well-being.”

Headteacher, Parm Gill, stated that the school were overjoyed to share the outcome of the inspection with staff, children and parents and carers associated with the school, noting that the outcome was the result of many years of ongoing school improvement and thanked the dedicated staff team.