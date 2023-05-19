Visiting Whitkirk Primary School, Temple Newsam, in March Ofsted, inspectors rated the school Good overall but had particular praise for the Outstanding behaviour of pupils and the teaching of early years.

Inspectors described Whitkirk as a “welcoming school” with leaders and staff praised for holding pupils and staff at the “centre of everything they do”. Adding that pupils and parents and carers agree that ‘The Whitkirk Way’ is both friendly and inclusive, while staff create a “happy environment where pupils feel safe and want to learn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: "Adults have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. From early years onwards, children are taught to have self-control. Where pupils struggle with behaviour, teachers make adaptations to help them to be successful.

Visiting Whitkirk Primary School in March, Ofsted inspectors rated the school Good overall. Picture: Google

“Where pupils struggle with behaviour, teachers make adaptations to help them to be successful. Bullying is not tolerated. Pupils work together to repair any harm caused to others as a result of their actions. Behaviour is highly positive both in and out of lessons. Break- and lunchtimes are an enjoyable experience where all pupils engage in meaningful activities.”

Ofsted praised the school’s “ambitious curriculum” which is inclusive for all pupils. Staff ensure that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are supported well through curriculum adaptations and individual support.”

Teachers regularly revisit pupils’ learning to make “links between subjects” but concerns were raised over an apparent lack of development in subjects such as design and technology and religious education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “Pupils can recall current and recent learning but find it difficult to recall things they have learned in previous terms and years. Leaders recognise that this is because some subjects are at an early stage of implementation.

"This means that learning in these subjects is less secure, particularly for older pupils, who have had less time to benefit from recent improvements.”

Leaders are described as “highly ambitious” for children in early years. Children choose and use equipment safely and skilfully and help to tidy up, using the mantra, ‘Choose it, use it and put it away’, with every activity and

interaction carefully considered.