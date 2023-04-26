All 22 Leeds primary schools rated by Ofsted in 2023 so far
The Easter break has been and gone, bringing to a close the first quarter of 2023 – with a number of Leeds primary schools having already been rated by Ofsted.
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.
Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” after a first ever 'outstanding' grade while Christ Church Upper Armley primary was praised for a “an ethos of inclusion” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround.
Here are the 22 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated by Ofsted so far in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...