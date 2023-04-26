Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 22 Leeds primary schools rated by Ofsted in 2023 so far

The Easter break has been and gone, bringing to a close the first quarter of 2023 – with a number of Leeds primary schools having already been rated by Ofsted.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” after a first ever 'outstanding' grade while Christ Church Upper Armley primary was praised for a “an ethos of inclusion” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround.

Here are the 22 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, rated by Ofsted so far in 2023. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1. Leeds primary schools rated by Ofsted

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list... Photo: National World/Google

Blenheim Primary School received its first ever Outstanding Ofsted ranking earlier this year. Inspectors hailed staff and pupils for living by the school's motto – “Aiming high in the heart of the city”.

2. Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding

Blenheim Primary School received its first ever Outstanding Ofsted ranking earlier this year. Inspectors hailed staff and pupils for living by the school's motto – “Aiming high in the heart of the city”. Photo: Steve Riding

Inspectors visited St Urban's Catholic Primary School and said: "Leaders ensure that the school’s Catholic ethos and values of ‘living, learning and growing together’ thread through all aspects of school life. These values are made meaningful to the pupils."

3. St Urban's Catholic Primary School - Good

Inspectors visited St Urban's Catholic Primary School and said: "Leaders ensure that the school’s Catholic ethos and values of ‘living, learning and growing together’ thread through all aspects of school life. These values are made meaningful to the pupils." Photo: Google

Visiting the school earlier this year, Ofsted inspectors said: "At St Margaret’s Primary School, pupils arrive with enthusiasm and leave with special memories. This is a school where staff and pupils invest in being the best they can be."

4. St Margaret's Primary School - Good

Visiting the school earlier this year, Ofsted inspectors said: "At St Margaret’s Primary School, pupils arrive with enthusiasm and leave with special memories. This is a school where staff and pupils invest in being the best they can be." Photo: Google

