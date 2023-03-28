Published earlier this month, Ofsted inspectors heaped praise on Christ Church Upper Armley Primary School following its previous disappointing “inadequate” rating in 2017.

Inspectors said: “Leaders have established a supportive and caring learning community. Pupils treat each other with kindness. They welcome new pupils to school and help them to settle in quickly. An ethos of inclusion and respect runs throughout the school.

“Teachers and pupils understand and follow the clear system for promoting good behaviour. There is a strong culture of positive rewards and recognition. Staff have high expectations of all pupils. Most pupils behave well in lessons and at social times.”

Ofsted inspectors heaped praise on Christ Church Upper Armley Primary School - who are led by headmistress Sam Collier. Picture: Tony Johnson

The introduction of ‘Warm Wednesday’ was also praised, which offers parents the opportunity to meet other parents and staff in a “warm and supportive environment.”

Reading is described as a “high priority across all year groups” by inspectors who also praise the use of assessments to “identify gaps in learning.” However, raise concern that “teachers do not structure lessons to meet the needs of some of the weakest readers.”

The school’s mathematics curriculum is also praised by inspectors who note that teachers identify “the small steps of learning that pupils need to master”. Other subjects in the curriculum are described as “still developing.”

Inspectors also praise staff for dealing “quickly and sensitively” with any “rare” incidents of bullying.

Adding: “Staff know how to respond sensitively to pupils who have worries or concerns. Staff report these concerns to leaders, who take swift and effective action.

"Pupils learn how to keep themselves safe in and out of school. They have a secure understanding of how to stay safe online. Teachers help pupils to develop an understanding of consent and positive relationships.”

The school is run by the Abbey Multi Academy Trust, who a spokesperson said are “incredibly proud of the staff and students at CCUA.”