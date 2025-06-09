Wickes has officially opened its new store in Leeds and is offering new customers a chance to get discounted products.

The home improvement retailer officially opened its new store at the Moor Allerton Centre on Friday (June 6) after taking over the premises from Homebase.

The opening has created 28 new jobs, with 20 roles filled by former staff from Homebase after the company went into administration last year.

To celebrate the opening, all customers can enjoy 15% off in store from June 13 to 15.

The new Wickes store at Moor Allerton Centre was officially launched by the Lord Mayor Elect, Cllr Dan Cohen. | Wickes

Sarah Taitt, Chief Property & Services Officer at Wickes, said: “We’re proud to be opening our newest store in Leeds, bringing quality home improvement products and expert support to the local community.

“We’re especially pleased to have welcomed 20 former colleagues into new roles with Wickes, while also creating additional job opportunities for people across Leeds. Our team is passionate about helping customers bring their projects to life, with friendly advice and practical know-how.

“This opening marks an exciting step in our continued commitment to investing in people and local communities.”

The 35,000 sq ft store has a 4,500 sq ft showroom as well as a Garden Project Centre, offering a wide range of home improvement products for both trade professionals and DIY customers.

Customers can enjoy 15% off everything in store from June 13 to 15. | National World

The store offers a paint mixing service along with a brand-new bathroom and kitchen showroom.

Wickes also offers a free design service, with expert advice from the store’s design consultants, as well as an installation service.

The store offers twelve disabled parking spaces and designated large van bays. Local customers can also take advantage of delivery from the store to nearby areas, with free delivery on orders over £85.

Trade customers will find a broad selection of products from brands like Bosch and Dulux Trade, while all TradePro members receive a 10% discount every time they shop.

The new store will also introduce the Wickes Community Programme to the area, providing local non-profit groups and organisations with access to donated tools and materials to help enhance community spaces.

The new store is located at Moor Allerton Centre, King Lane, Leeds LS17 5NY and is open Monday to Saturday 7am - 8pm and Sunday 10am - 4pm.