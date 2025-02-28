Former Homebase store at Moor Allerton Centre in Leeds to reopen as Wickes after lease takeover

Leading home improvement retailer Wickes has announced that it has acquired the lease of a former Homebase store in Leeds.

The Homebase store at the Moor Allerton Centre on King Lane was put up for sale last year after the DIY and gardening chain fell into administration.

It will cease trading as Homebase on March 3 and all employees will remain in their jobs, Wickes has confirmed.

Home improvement retailer Wickes is to take over the Homebase store in Moor Allerton, Leeds
Home improvement retailer Wickes is to take over the Homebase store in Moor Allerton, Leeds | Google/PA

As part of Wickes’s ongoing store opening and refit programme, it has taken over the leases of four Homebase stores across the UK that will reopen later this year.

The other three stores are located in Dunfermiline, Bury St Edmunds and Northampton.

The stores will be refitted and modernised in line with the new Wickes format.

David Wood, Chief Executive of Wickes, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring these former Homebase stores and welcoming all colleagues currently working there into the Wickes family.

“The acquisition of these four stores is a further boost to our ambitious store opening programme as we look to grow the Wickes brand, helping even more customers with their home improvement projects so they can feel house proud.”

Related topics:LeedsWickes

