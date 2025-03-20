Wickes issue opening update for new Leeds store as work at former Homebase site gets started
Wickes announced last month that it had taken over the lease of the Homebase store at the Moor Allerton Centre on King Lane.
The store was put up for sale last year after the DIY and gardening chain fell into administration.
Wickes confirmed at the time that all employees would retain their jobs and that the store will be refitted and modernised in line with their new format.
Pictures have been shared as work now gets underway at the site, with signage having been changed with a message saying: “Your new store is coming soon.”
A spokesperson has now confirmed to the YEP that it is hoping to open the new store “in late May/early June”.
