Trinity Leeds, on Albion Street, is welcoming new brands into its 1,000,000 sq ft retail space in Leeds city centre.

Currently, the shopping centre hosts 120 brands and more than restaurants, coffee shops and bars under one roof, including street food hall Trinity Kitchen.

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “As a leading retail destination which is so embedded in the city it serves, it’s important for Trinity Leeds to continually evolve.

“These new brands will bring a dynamic and fresh attraction for guests and give them more reasons to come back time and time again. It’s set to be a very exciting year for Trinity Leeds.”

Trinity Leeds is set to welcome six new companies this year. Photo: Trinity Leeds

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter Taking over the former Victoria’s Secret unit, which closed in January 2023, Nike will be launching its concept store Nike: Rise this year. It comes after success from openings of Nike Rise stores in London and Birmingham after the concept proved popular in Asia. Meanwhile, fashion retailer Zara will be open a new flagship store later this year, relocating into the centre from its current location on Briggate. Jack & Jones, a menswear retailer, is also set to open in Trinity.

Luxury hot chocolate company Knoops will be serving up expertly crafted chocolate-based drinks from a unit located at the Albion Street entrance. Fast food chain Five Guys is joining the shopping centre at the end of April, serving up their popular burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Honi Poke, a popular Hawaiian poke brand that has bases in London and Birmingham, will also be joining Trinity Leeds, serving up fresh bowls made with sustainably caught fish.