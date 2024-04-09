Shops, pubs and landmarks take centre stage in this nostalgia rewind to the 1930s, a decade defined by a global economic and political crisis that culminated in the Second World War. They showcase day to day life as well as the pace of change with a city building for the future. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 16 brilliant photos take you down Briggate in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Briggate in the 1930s
Shops on Briggate, from left, are Watson Cairns, Direct Woollen Co, Royal Hotel, Lamberts Chambers. Entrance to Bowers Yard and Whip pub can also be seen. Pictured in March 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Briggate in the 1930s
Shops on Briggate in March 1938. The outline around central block of buildings is where Marks and Spencers was to be built. Pictured, from left, is Lyons and Co, Bull and Bell Yard and Rialto Cinema. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Briggate in the 1930s
Stone's Radio Shop prior to having building work done on it. Pictured in January 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Briggate in the 1930s
Stone's Radio shop on Briggate with signs being put up which state 'Re-building sale'. Pictured in January 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Briggate in the 1930s
Briggtate in March 1938. Pictured, from left, can be seen Lyons and Co. Ltd; Bull and Bell yard; Rialto Cinema; Frank's Optician's; T.C.Palmer; Thornton's Ltd; and Mansfield and sons Ltd. Down the middle of the road can be seen bus/tram shelters. The Rialto opened in April 1911 at the Picture House, the 600-seat cinema was designed by Reginal Naylor and Sale. It had 'Wedgewood and Jacobean Tea Lounges', 'a beautifully designed tea room for the ladies, a smoke room for the men'. It became the Rialto in February 1927; this photograph was taken on 16 March 1938. It closed in March 1939, and was demolished to make way for the new Marks and Spencer store. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Briggate in the 1930s
Numbers 50, 51 Thornton and Co. India Rubber manufacturers. This was the site of the last bow-window on Briggate, Buck and Jackson. It was demolished in 1922 and replaced by Thorntons. Designed by S.D. Kitson, the pillared frontage used Burmantofts Marmo imitation marble. It was closed in 1964. Next, Turks Head Yard, with sign. Also known as Whitelocks, long established public house and eating house. Still retains original Victorian interior. Numbers 52, 53, Manfield and Sons, boot and shoe makers. Pictured in March 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
