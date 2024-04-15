Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new restaurant, which will be based in the Leeds Trinity shopping centre, will open its doors at the end of April.

It will be located on the first floor of the shopping destination and comes as part of the company’s continued expansion across the country.

Burger chain Five Guys is set to open a new branch in the Leeds Trinity shopping centre. Photo: Neil Cross.

John Eckbert, CEO of Five Guys UK, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our famous burgers and fries to Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre. We can’t wait to welcome shoppers and local residents to our new restaurant in April.”

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most popular fast food restaurants.

It offers 15 toppings to choose from, making more than 250,000 possible burger combinations. As well as cheeseburgers, there are hot dogs and bun-less lettuce wrapped burgers too.