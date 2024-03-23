Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Knoops, a luxury hot chocolate company named after its founder Jens Knoop, has announced it will be arriving in Trinity Leeds shortly.

The first store opened in Rye, East Sussex in 2013, and the business has since taken the UK by storm with 16 more venues opening across the country, including London, Manchester and Oxford.

Knoops offers 20 different percentages of chocolate, all of which are available as hot chocolates. Six are available as iced chocolates and milkshakes. A large selection of chocolates are also vegan.

It now aims to become the city's one-stop shop for all chocolate, coffee and baked good needs.

Plans for further expansion are also in place, as Knoops hopes to bring its chocolate drinks to Nottingham shortly too.