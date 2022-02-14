Yorkshire Evening Post readers share their Valentine's Day messages for loved ones

Scroll down to see whether you're one of the recipients of a heartfelt message this year.

Leon Carr-Dixon: You came in to my life and showed me the meaning of true love, our first Valentine’s together, I love you with all my heart xx

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love was in the air when our photographer James Hardisty visited the flock of Chilean Flamingos at Lotherton's Wildlife World.

Holly Andrews: Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s been 19 years since I was last with you??? xxxxx

Harley Peter Grant-Mills: Happy Valentine’s Day to my son, Harley Bear. The apple of my eye. My cheeky, clever, smiley little man. Love you to moon and back. Super proud of the little boy you are becoming. Lots of Love from Mummy xxx

Jason Scott: Happy valentine’s Day. Thank you for everything you do for me and the kids. You’re simply the best. 21 years married on 31st March. Can’t wait to celebrate, love you always.

John Roles: Happy 30th Valentine’s Day. I’d do it all again in a heartbeat. Love you Beanie always xxxxxxx

Pins Kaur: To my beautiful wife Pins, Happy Valentine’s Day. Here’s to us and many more special days to come. Love from your caring husband x

Chalkie White: Love you to the moon and back, love Paula xx

Kelly Wales: I Love you a million and six, my lady. Looking forward to another year of awesomeness together, and this time next year being able to proudly call you my wife, provided I don’t bottle it ;) All yours, Lee xxxx

James Greenall: Hope you always be my valentine. xxxxxxxxxx

A, T, M, J, K, J, R, K: I love each and everyone of you with all my heart forever and always, love Mum xxx

Danielle Clayton: Happy Valentine’s babe. I love you to the moon and back, love your T-Rex xoxo

Davina Cooke: Our first married Valentine’s together, the day before we became a couple, eight years ago to the day. I love you a little bit more each day (unless you’ve left the mucky dish water in the sink!).

Kai Lattibeaudiere: You’re absolutely amazing, happy Valentine’s Day. I love you <3

Tom McDivitt: Happy Valentine’s Day my love. My first valentine’s with someone. Thank you for making me the happiest girl alive and I’m very grateful that you came into my life, can’t wait for the memories we are going to create.

Aiysha SRM El-Haschemi: Love means a lot of things to a lot of people but for me it means you’re the one that I want, the one that I need. There isn’t another person in this world that I want by my side in this world and the next. It’s hard to tell you how much I love you in words but I promise to show you every day for as long as I live just how much you mean to me. Happy Valentine’s Day porcupine.

Gudila Simoni Silayo: It took three years to get you a visa to travel from Tanzania to England with our Baby Pj and finally you both arrived 13 days ago. My love for you both will be always and now we can celebrate Valentine’s Day together as one l’️ve.

Reece Shayne, Matthew Bernard & Ella Mai Hoult: Happy Valentine’s Day to the three loves of my life (and your daddy, of course). I love you all so much, I couldn’t have got through this last 18 months without you all. Thank you for your amazing hugs and love. I’m so proud of you all. And happy birthday to my amazing dad who’s birthday is on Valentine’s Day. Lots and lots of love xxxxxxxx

Gina Bowyer: Happy Valentine’s Day darling. Still beautiful like when I first met you in Digbys in October 1985.

Lee Gilbert: Bee Boo... Happy Valentine’s Day, we all love you more! Let’s celebrate this year – it’s a big one! xxxx

Wayne Thomas: Love you always.