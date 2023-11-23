Barburrito Boar Lane: Popular Mexican fast food joint in Leeds city centre famous for burritos closes down
Barburrito, in Boar Lane, was the go-to spot for Mexican food in the city centre, with customers flocking to the vibrantly coloured venue for its famous burritos.
But they will no longer be able to get their hands on the spicy treats, after the doors of the takeaway closed for good, leaving the city without any branches of the chain.
A notice appeared in the window that said: “We are closed for business. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
There were no further details offered, although the company that owns the chain has been asked to comment.
Barburrito previously had a branch on The Headrow, which opened in 2010, but closed just over three years ago before the pandemic struck. The closure of the Boar Lane restaurant leaves the city without any branches of the chain, whereas Leeds was previously home to two.
Customers were able to dine-in as well as take away food from the brand which has branches across the country.
There has, however, been positive news in the city with new openings planned ahead of the Christmas.
The include Build-A-Bear Workshop, which announced a new store would open in the Trinity shopping centre on Albion Street. Visitors will be able to customise their own teddy bears, with an assortment of furry friends on offer.