After what felt to me like a very long winter, the weather has turned a corner - and after a day out in the Dales with my partner we decided to go for drinks back in Leeds to make the most of the evening sunshine.

We’re lucky to have a plethora of rooftop bars and terraces to choose from - from the Sky Lounge to Green Room and the new If Rooftop - but we decided to revisit an old favourite, Angelica.

Perched on top of Trinity Leeds, the stylish restaurant and bar boasts a large terrace with views across the city skyline. We hadn’t booked - and would recommend doing so on a Saturday - but we perched at the bar and within five minutes were shown to a table on the roof terrace.

Angelica's rooftop terrace

There was a lively atmosphere - people dancing, singing and enjoying the start of summer. While the inside is beautifully decorated, with a stunning floral display above the centrepiece bar, the terrace could benefit from a bit of colour and some of the sofas have seen better days.

Nevertheless, staff were busy keeping everything spic and span. And they were incredibly on the ball, darting round the venue with smiles on their faces - we were asked for our order in record time and our drinks arrived quickly.

There’s a large collection of cocktails, wines, spirits and beers to choose from and a seasonal spritz menu. I opted for the Summer Garden spritz, made with cucumber-infused Hendricks gin, elderflower cordial, mint and prosecco. It was bubbly, light and refreshing - a nice drink for a warm evening. My partner went for a gin, lime and soda, and both were well-presented in crystal glasses.

We were certainly more sober than the other parties at the bar, which provided some great entertainment. Everyone was having a fabulous time and with a DJ playing a lively soundtrack of party tunes, there was a fantastic atmosphere.

Our reviewer tried the summer garden spritz made with cucumber-infused Hendricks gin, elderflower cordial, mint and prosecco

It’s not cheap at Angelica - our bill came to just over £20 for the two drinks, plus a discretionary service charge which is automatically added to the bill. That’s sometimes a gripe, but the service was excellent so we didn’t mind on this occasion.

While I’d like to see something a little new, I couldn’t fault our experience. On a sunny evening - and with staff this attentive - you can’t go wrong with a trip to Angelica.

Factfile

Address: Level 6, Trinity Leeds, 70 Boar Lane, LS1 6HW

Telephone: 0113 897 0099

Opening hours: Mon-Weds, noon-11pm; Thurs, noon-12am; Fri-Sat, noon-1am; Sun, noon-8pm.

Scores

Service: 9/10

Drinks: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10