With Valentine's Day just around the corner, OpenTable have launched their Top 100 Restaurants Romantic Restaurants in the UK.

Created by analysing more than one million diner reviews and metrics including ratings, as well as the percentage of restaurant reviews diners tagged as “romantic,” the list ensures that whatever diners are planning, it’s a night to remember.

Leeds pair Cut & Craft and Sous Le Nez were both named in the OpenTable top 100 restaurants in the UK. Picture: David Savage/Google & NW

Robin Chiang, SVP of Growth at OpenTable, said: “Valentine's Day is one of the most important dining moments in the UK and research suggests Brits will go all out this year, with 73% planning to spend more or the same on a meal out than last year.

“Last year, more than half of reservations were made at least five days out, so book before February 9th to secure your favourite table.

12 Yorkshire restaurants have been named in OpenTable's prestigious top 100, including Leeds pair Cut & Craft and Sous Le Nez.

The Cut & Craft is located in the iconic Victoria Quarter, in the heart of Leeds city centre.