Rate My Takeaway star Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his top tips for leftover food, saving cash and reducing waste in his latest column for the YEP.

Like a lot of people, I’ve overspent and overindulged over the festive period. The one savvy thing I have been doing is making the most of leftovers.

I made our Christmas dinner leftovers into seven different meals to feed 20 people, which saved time, money and reduced food waste. In the UK alone, it’s estimated that we throw away around 9.5million tonnes of food waste annually.

There’s been no Bubble and Squeak in sight either, as I enjoy recreating leftovers into something wonderful in its own right.

Danny Mei Lan Malin has shared his top tips for reducing food waste and using leftovers (Photo by Danny Mei Lan Malin)

As a food reviewer, taste and texture is king. I’m a qualified food hygiene consultant too, so I’m keen that leftovers are stored and cooked correctly.

When buying joints of meat I halve them and freeze one half before cooking. I always shop local where possible too to support t’old butchers. When cooking the meat I’ll always use deep tins to save the meat juices.

With leftover cooked meat I’ll save any untouched slices for sandwiches, to give to friends, and I portion the dog-friendly meats for our two dogs. Then, with the cooked part of the joint which hasn’t been sliced, I’ll use in my famous fatman leftover dishes I vlog about on our Mr and Mrs Yorkshire YouTube channel.

I made a good pie with the leftover meat, vegetables and gravy mixed together with some puff pastry on top. If I’m going all out with my pies I use shortcrust pastry for the bottom and puff for the top. If I’ve got leftover bits of pastry I make the kids hot dog wellingtons.

Then with the meat I’ve frozen I’ll make another roast, because you can’t beat a Sunday dinner. With that leftover meat I made a turkey curry and with the leftover duck my wife made Chinese duck wraps using iceberg lettuce as the wrap – which is cheaper than buying the pancake wraps.

I don’t have to be as creative with my wife’s leftovers because she’s vegan and her main dishes don’t dry out like meat does. Tofu and vegetables with different flavouring in the air fryer or wok does it for her.

Some days we will make a base sauce to freeze such as a passata for Italian food, or an amazing curry paste that chef Freda Shafi taught us to make. We’re trying to do more batch cooking this year to save money and eat healthier.

As we’re a big blended family with five kids and two dogs, as well varying taste buds, we end up cooking all sorts of concoctions and opening full packages of food. But this year, we’re going to agree on a meal plan to ensure we’re using the most of our ingredients and planning the food shop wisely.

We’ve different dietary requirements but with a bit of planning we can save waste or not be forced to create leftover dishes all the time that only I end up eating.

Game-changing gadgets for us in the kitchen are us air fryers, slow cookers and our microwave oven. These save time, money and washing up with some liners. I’m also a fan of the Ninja Gadgets which are great for foodies like me. We have a smoker, a toaster and an electric barbecue.

My wife also uses a pizza oven with the kids and a hotpot for the dining room table for a healthy Chinese dinner. It’s a bit like a fondue but you cook on the table meat, vegetables and whatever else you fancy by plunging it into different flavour broths.

That said – don’t go as gadget crazy as I am, just get one you’ll use a lot to start with. If you’re going to get anything I’d recommend an air fryer, and buy reusable liners for it.