A flagship Leeds M&S store has unveiled its transformed foodhall following a major upgrade.

New pictures show the transformation inside the new-look Pudsey Marks and Spencer branch, based at the Owlcotes Shopping Centre.

Work to revamp the foodhall, which is now more than a third bigger in size, has now been completed after several months.

New features include an in-store bakery and coffee counter with takeaway options, a hot chicken counter with rotisserie offerings and a ‘cheese barge’.

The Owlcotes M&S store, in Pudsey, has unveiled a major transformation in Leeds. | M&S

Store manager Claire Smith said: “We are so excited to reveal the latest touches to our brand-new foodhall and I can’t wait to see customers’ reaction to seeing it all come together.

“Our new fruit and veg section looks especially amazing with our signature neon lighting but also the very best selection of fresh and seasonal produce from our Select Farms, just in time for the summer.”

The floor and ceiling has been upgraded, as well as lighting to include the brand’s signature neon hues.

More upgrades are planned at the store, bosses said, as the branch’s cafe, fashion, home and beauty sections are set to be revamped.

Ms Smith, who leads a 250-strong team at the Pudsey branch, added: “I’m so proud of the entire team and thanks to all our customers for their patience while the work took place – the countdown now starts again as we have some more exciting transformations planned for the rest of the store.”

Outside, the store’s signage and facade has also been refreshed as part of the upgrades.

M&S first opened its Owlcotes Shopping Centre branch in 1991.