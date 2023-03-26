Marks & Spencer White Rose: First pictures of huge new M&S 'megastore' set to open in Leeds
New pictures show Leeds' newest Marks & Spencer ‘megastore’ starting to take shape as it prepares to open.
The new M&S at White Rose Shopping Centre was first announced in January by the company, as part of a nationwide investment to expand and improve its stores.
The brand, which already has a shop inside the shopping centre, is moving into the large unit vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pictures show the outside of the new flagship store with large glass frontage and a big sign that reads: "Welcome to Leeds White Rose". An M&S Food sign can be seen to the right of the doors.
The store is still under construction but it is understood that it will open in the summer.
In a Facebook post in January on the official M&S White Rose page, the company said: "Guess what's coming…Watch this space, Leeds... there's a new Marks and Spencer megastore opening at White Rose this summer, housed in the former Debenhams store. We can't wait!"
The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country. M&S said that five of its new, relocated branches will take over former Debenhams units as part of its “commitment to regeneration”.
In total, the expansion across the 20 new stores is expected to create up to 3,400 new jobs. The comapny is also planning to extend its franchise model to expand its partnerships with BP petrol stations, Moto, SSP and Costa.