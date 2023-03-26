The new M&S at White Rose Shopping Centre was first announced in January by the company, as part of a nationwide investment to expand and improve its stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures show the outside of the new flagship store with large glass frontage and a big sign that reads: "Welcome to Leeds White Rose". An M&S Food sign can be seen to the right of the doors.

New pictures show the outside of the new M&S 'megastore' at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds starting to take shape and, inset, a CGI image of what the final version of the store will look like, issued by M&S.

The store is still under construction but it is understood that it will open in the summer.

In a Facebook post in January on the official M&S White Rose page, the company said: "Guess what's coming…Watch this space, Leeds... there's a new Marks and Spencer megastore opening at White Rose this summer, housed in the former Debenhams store. We can't wait!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country. M&S said that five of its new, relocated branches will take over former Debenhams units as part of its “commitment to regeneration”.