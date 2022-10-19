The Marks & Spencer Foodhall, off Harrogate Road, Moortown, closed on October 9 and plans to reopen its doors following a makeover, on November 8.

In a post on Facebook following the closure, the company said: "When we said COMPLETE TRANSFORMATION! We meant it! Work is already well underway to transform M&S Moortown into something amazing! Out with the old and in with the NEW! Moortown, your new Foodhall is coming!"

The post showed all the old fridges, shelving and tills in the shop ripped out as part of the work.

Work is now under way at the Marks & Spencer store at Moortown, Leeds, which is closed for a 'major transformation'.

And, in new pictures shared this week, the shop has offered a sneak preview at some of the new aisles and areas on offer. They include a new, modern 'Chilled Drink section', located in the wine area.

There was also an early image of the M&S bakery in the shop, which said the revamped bakery section would be more than "double the size" of the old one. In a new post yesterday, the shop added: You wouldn’t believe we closed our doors temporarily just 9 days ago!

"When we said complete transformation. We really did mean it! We’re starting from a blank canvas and the first layer was a brand new floor! We’re back open in just 20 days!"

Marks & Spencer has a rich history in the city of Leeds, where it was founded as a company inside Leeds' Kirkgate Market in the 1880s.

