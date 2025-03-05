Marks & Spencer confirms Leeds store closure and pledges to 'retain as many colleagues as possible'

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Marks & Spencer has confirmed that its Foodhall in Central Square, Leeds, will close later this month.

New signage installed on March 4 announced the Wellington Street store’s permanent closure, stating: "We're closing on 22 March. Your nearest store is M&S Leeds."

A spokesperson for the Leeds-founded retailer told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “As part of our ongoing strategy to modernise our UK store estate and ensure we are in the right locations for our customers, we have made the decision to close our M&S Foodhall at Central Square in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
M&S has issued a statement after it was revealed it would close its Foodhall on Central Square in Leeds.M&S has issued a statement after it was revealed it would close its Foodhall on Central Square in Leeds.
M&S has issued a statement after it was revealed it would close its Foodhall on Central Square in Leeds. | National World

“This decision, which will take effect from 22 March 2025, follows a thorough review of our store portfolio and a consideration of various factors.”

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

The company added that it is working closely with affected employees to explore alternative roles within M&S, aiming to retain as many staff members as possible.

The spokesperson added: "Customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby M&S stores in Leeds, where they will find the same great quality and trusted value they expect from M&S.”

Related topics:Marks & SpencerLeedsYorkshire Evening Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice