Marks & Spencer has confirmed that its Foodhall in Central Square, Leeds, will close later this month.

New signage installed on March 4 announced the Wellington Street store’s permanent closure, stating: "We're closing on 22 March. Your nearest store is M&S Leeds."

A spokesperson for the Leeds-founded retailer told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “As part of our ongoing strategy to modernise our UK store estate and ensure we are in the right locations for our customers, we have made the decision to close our M&S Foodhall at Central Square in Leeds.

M&S has issued a statement after it was revealed it would close its Foodhall on Central Square in Leeds. | National World

“This decision, which will take effect from 22 March 2025, follows a thorough review of our store portfolio and a consideration of various factors.”

The company added that it is working closely with affected employees to explore alternative roles within M&S, aiming to retain as many staff members as possible.

The spokesperson added: "Customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby M&S stores in Leeds, where they will find the same great quality and trusted value they expect from M&S.”