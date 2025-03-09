The decision by Marks & Spencer to close a Foodhall in Leeds city centre has sparked strong reactions from readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post, many of whom are unhappy about the closure.

According to the retailer, the closure is part of their "ongoing strategy to modernise our UK store estate and ensure we are in the right locations for our customers."

Many readers expressed their frustration with the news. | National World

A spokesperson for the company also stated that they aim to retain as much of their staff as possible.

The announcement has elicited significant reactions from readers, with many describing the closure as puzzling and disappointing.

John Clarkson wrote on Facebook: "Strange decision… it’s always packed! Use it often. Must be the landlord's rent demand which is making it non-viable. But lots of alternative choices around too."

Nicola Wallis added: "No… it's always really busy in here. Staff are great too."

Favoured by commuters and local residents, many readers noted their preference for the Wellington Street store over the nearby M&S located at the train station.

Susan Crook said: "Bad news for commuters. I used to use this store a lot. It was very handy if I'd been working late and needed a last-minute meal when I worked in Leeds."

Danni Yell voiced frustration, adding: "Dammit I go here often. The train station one isn't great in comparison either. Pants."

Marc Quinn suggested a drop in customers on weekends might have played a part in the shock decision: "[The store] won’t be making enough profit against overall running costs and I would also assume that shop trades weekdays and dead in weekends will not be a viable site to continue to make the right margins required to keep operating the site."

Ann Curran, who works in the area, added: "This store is always busy, seems ridiculous to close it.

"I'll definitely miss using it, it's so handy as I work in the same building."