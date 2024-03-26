Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ottimo Pizza, which took over the former Pizza Loco restaurant on Roundhay Road, opened its doors to the public on March 22.

Meaning excellent in Italian, Ottimo is the latest endeavour from long-term friends Paul Bolster and Nick Julian, who own their own restaurants in the city.

Paul owns Tasty Kitchen and Coffee in Oakwood, while Nick is behind Pizza Freak in Kirkstall.

In a newly renovated space, Ottimo Pizza serves a range of small plates including a caprese salad, wild mushroom arancini and wood-roasted sardines.

A variety of pizzas are also available, including margheritas and carne picantes.

The duo hope to bring something new to the city, with a focus on quality ingredients and balanced flavours. Pizza bases at Ottimo will also be made using a 48-hour fermentation process which produces a "light, easily digestible pizza".

A small number of dessert options are also available, including a tiramisu with citrus and pistachios, nutella arancini and a classic affogato.