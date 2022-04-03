I’ve been eating it all my life, whether it’s frozen Chicago Town pizzas as a kid to authentic pizza by the slice at trendy bars (and the occasional Chicago Town as an adult - guilty pleasure).

And boy are there plenty of pizza joints in Leeds - Rudy’s, Franco Manca, Poco, Dough Boys, not to mention the bigger, more established chains.

So when I noticed a new opening - Pizza Freak - set up shop on Kirkstall Road a few months back, I wondered what else they could bring. Needless to say, at that point I had not tried one of their Detroit-style pizzas.

Pizza Freak, by the way, is the brainchild of Nick Julian, the owner of Simpatico Pizza in Queen’s Arcade. While Simpatico offers the classic Roman-style pizza experience, Pizza Freak is straight out of New York City - exposed bricks, wood and neon lights.

It was quiet when I headed down on a weekday evening, but there were plenty of delivery orders being fulfilled.

Back to the Detroit Pizza (a rectangular pizza with a thick crust that is crispy and chewy) and well, it was next level. I went for the Detroit red top (mozzarella, cheddar, pecorino romano and tomato sauce) and the ingredients on top were of the high quality you expect for a cutting-edge pizza place, but the base and crust made it extra special.

The base was light and just the right amount of chewy, with the cheese going crispy right round the edges. This is what’s called the frico crust and it was divine. In all seriousness crispy cheese is one of my favourite flavours, so I was in heaven.

Elsewhere on the menu, there are white pizzas, speciality pizzas and some tasty looking sides. The pizzas are meat-heavy but there are veggie and vegan options.

The prices are competitive too for the quality and the portions generous. One Detroit pizza and a side of fries is probably a meal for two in my eyes.

They even do pizza by the slice and with a product this good, and for me, they’ll be giving neighbours Poco a run for their money when I fancy a slice.

Factfile

Address: 372 Kirkstall Road, LS4 2HQ

Telephone: 0113 824 5977

Opening hours: Monday, 4pm - 10pm; Tuesday, closed; Wednesday - Thursday, 4pm - 10pm; Friday - Saturday, noon - 10pm; Sunday, 4pm - 10pm

Website: www.pizzafreak.co.uk

Scores

Food: 9

Value: 8

Atmosphere: 7