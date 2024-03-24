Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in the financial quarter of Leeds, a short walk from my office, La Piola had been on my radar since it first opened in late 2022.

With an impressive five-star rating on both Google and TripAdvisor, I decided it was the obvious choice for a weekday evening meal.

Despite being a little early to the underground cafe, the front of house staff and owner Fabio Rua were very welcoming and seated my guest and I immediately.

It’s small - and reservations are most definitely recommended if you want to eat in - but there’s a charm to it that lights the place up.

Our reviewer tried La Piola in Park Square, Leeds (Photo by Google)

While Fabio, who I understand has years of experience managing restaurants, ran us through the menu and any vegan alternatives that were available for my guest, I knew I would walk away from the restaurant itching to come back.

Fabio was warm, friendly and accommodating. His presence made the experience feel like we had been there before.

Service truly makes or breaks the dining experience, and it was evident that La Piola believes it should be a number one priority.

Piola is a term used to describe a rural family-run eatery in an Italian dialect. The Park Square restaurant is open all day - serving coffees in the morning, light deli lunches midday and boasts an impressive dining menu.

Food arrived quicker than I had anticipated especially considering the venue was quickly filling up.

We ordered Cerignola olives and tomato, garlic and basil bruschetta to share for starters. Both dishes felt fresh and light, just what was needed before the mains arrived.

My guest ordered a handmade aubergine tortelloni, a special dish for vegans for just £13, which arrived in a stunning rosy pink colour.

Tortelloni and vegetarian pizza at La Piola, Park Square, Leeds. Photo: National World

Meanwhile, I had a vegetarian flatbread pizza topped with aubergines, peppers and a mountain of greens - just the way I like it.

Far from greasy, the pizza felt fresh and easy to eat. It was also bigger than I had expected and fantastic value for money - it set me back only £11.

For such a small space, the venue very much has something for everyone. The restaurant even boasts an impressive drinks menu, which features soft drinks, coffees, milkshakes, spritz, beer, ciders, wines and more.

People poured in and out during our time at La Piola and it was easy to see why this Italian bistro is such a hit with Leeds residents.

It may be easy to miss, but you won’t want to. The food hits the mark perfectly. It is exactly what you want it to be: vibrant, varied and good value for money.

But really it’s the people behind the restaurant - Fabio and his front of house staff - that make the space special.

Factfile

Address: 2 Park Square E, Leeds LS1 2NE

Telephone:

Opening hours: Monday, 11am-3pm, Tuesday to Friday, 11am-3pm, 5pm-9pm, Saturday, noon-10pm, Sunday, closed

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Atmosphere: 9/10