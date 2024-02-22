Ottimo Pizza Oakwood: New pizzeria set to take over former Pizza Loco restaurant in Leeds
Taking over the site of the former Pizza Loco restaurant in Oakwood, Ottimo Pizza will open in March.
Long-term friends Paul Bolster and Nick Julian are behind the venture, located in Roundhay Road. Paul owns Tasty Kitchen and Coffee in the suburb, and Nick is behind Pizza Freak in Kirkstall.
The pair say their pizza concept is focused on quality ingredients, balanced flavours and a tried and tested dough process, focusing on the small details to create "a really special product".
Nick said: "Paul and I have always shared the same values around creating products that really exceed expectations and now this opportunity has given us the chance to work together.
"When Paul's next door neighbour announced their re-location it felt like this was the moment.
"Ottimo will offer a great range of wood fired pizza and small plates, with a focus on seasonality, flavours and textures, backed up by provenance of ingredients."
Pizza Loco confirmed its closure last month, although it still operates from the Meanwood Tavern.
Chef and founder Ollie Reynolds opened the popular restaurant just over four years ago, but two “large and exciting new projects and a new food concept” were set to be launched this year.