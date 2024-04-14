Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opposite Cafe opened on Tuesday (April 9) in Meanwood, bringing speciality coffee, cakes and an innovative brunch menu to the bustling street of Stonegate Road.

This is the business’ fourth venue in Leeds. Founder and owner Lou Henry opened the first Opposite Cafe at Leeds University in 2006, before opening a second site in Victoria Quarter three years later, which Lou said was the first specialty coffee shop in Leeds.

She later opened a third site in Chapel Allerton in 2013. And now, Lou is eager to recreate the magic of the suburban site in Meanwood.

Inside Opposite Cafe in Meanwood, which opened on April 9 serving speciality coffee, cakes and brunch. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Lou, who has lived in Meanwood for about 20 years, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I love that shop. I love the mix of people working from home and kids, people who live locally and that community vibe.

“We managed to find this spot and it's absolutely perfect because it's exactly the right size. We've got a huge space downstairs for our kitchen, we've got access for our catering deliveries, we've got a massive outdoor seating area.

“It’s on the main road, and we've got amazing places like Wildcraft Bakery and Humbl. These lovely little businesses keep popping up - there's lots of really vibrant stuff happening here. It just feels like the right time, the right place.”

The sale of the Woodhouse site, which Lou said had struggled to bounce back after the pandemic, has helped fund the new venue, which has been under renovation since September 2023.

The new space features tabletops made from recycled yoghourt pots from Welsh company Smile Plastics and repurposed oak shelves from benches in its Victoria Quarter shop. Lou said: “The one thing I'm really passionate about, apart from coffee, is sustainability. And I've found it really difficult to bring that into my business - until now.

Founder and owner Lou Henry has transformed the space in Meanwood herself and has made a push to make it as sustainable as possible. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

“I've spent so much time and effort fitting the whole shop with as much as possible reclaimed and reused materials. All of the equipment is secondhand and refurbished, mostly by me.

“There's lots of bits and pieces that are quite higgledy-piggledy, like there's not a single piece of worktop, there's about five or six bits joined together, but it's because we used existing pieces and cut them to size to fit.

“I've made a massive push to do as much as possible in the shop sustainably. I'm going to start trying to look at ways to innovatively cut out the waste that we have using the energy that we use. Watch this space - I've got lots of ideas.”

Opposite Cafe in Meanwood serves its signature speciality coffee, roasted in collaboration with North Star Coffee Roasters. It also serves a full brunch menu, made in partnership with MorMor, renowned for its innovative Levantine cuisine, to bring a unique take on classic dishes.

The initial brunch menu from MorMor will feature dishes such as shakshuka, merguez and fried egg sandwiches, mezze platters and pancake stacks, available Thursday to Sunday from April 18.