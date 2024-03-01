Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crash happened at around 9.25pm last night (Thursday February 29), on Meanwood Road close to the junction with Buslingthorpe Lane.

Here is everything we know so far as police enquiries continue...

The crash happened at around 9.25pm last night on Meanwood Road. Pictures: Google/NW

What and where did the crash happen?

A Seat Altea travelling on Meanwood Road away from the city centre crashed with a Scott Aspect electric cycle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash left the cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

What is the condition of the cyclist?

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in a critical condition with what have been described as "life-threatening injuries".

Who has been arrested?

The driver of the car Seat Altea was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

They remain in police custody at this time.

What has police police said?

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to the circumstances leading up to the incident, or anyone who may have video footage, to come forward.

What should I do if I have any information?