Opposite Cafe, located on Stainbeck Lane, has been serving specialty coffee and brunch since it opened in 2013.

The cafe has now teased, in a post on its official Instagram page, “exciting news this week”.

Alongside a brief caption, which alludes to “something we’ve been planning for the last couple of years”, an image in the post appears to show work ongoing inside a new cafe.

The image also appears to show Northside Retail Park, on Stonegate Road, in Meanwood, facing the new site where work is taking place in the image.

Opposite Cafe, in Chapel Allerton, has teased the opening of a second site. Photo: Roy Vere/Google

The Instagram post said: “Exciting news coming this week…

“It’s something we’ve been planning for the last couple of years, and have been working on for the last couple of months.”

Replying to the post, Stonegate Road-based Terminus bar said: “Hi neighbours.”

Tandem Leeds, on Meanwood Road, added: “We’re really looking forward to you guys being in Meanwood!!! yay to more independents in our little community and tasty brunch. Hope the last bits are all going well!”