Opposite Cafe Leeds: Independent Chapel Allerton coffee shop teases 'exciting' opening of second site

An independent cafe in Chapel Allerton looks set to open a second site in Leeds. 
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Opposite Cafe, located on Stainbeck Lane, has been serving specialty coffee and brunch since it opened in 2013. 

The cafe has now teased, in a post on its official Instagram page, “exciting news this week”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside a brief caption, which alludes to “something we’ve been planning for the last couple of years”, an image in the post appears to show work ongoing inside a new cafe.

The image also appears to show Northside Retail Park, on Stonegate Road, in Meanwood, facing the new site where work is taking place in the image.   

Opposite Cafe, in Chapel Allerton, has teased the opening of a second site. Photo: Roy Vere/GoogleOpposite Cafe, in Chapel Allerton, has teased the opening of a second site. Photo: Roy Vere/Google
Opposite Cafe, in Chapel Allerton, has teased the opening of a second site. Photo: Roy Vere/Google

The Instagram post said: “Exciting news coming this week… 

“It’s something we’ve been planning for the last couple of years, and have been working on for the last couple of months.” 

Replying to the post, Stonegate Road-based Terminus bar said: “Hi neighbours.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tandem Leeds, on Meanwood Road, added: “We’re really looking forward to you guys being in Meanwood!!! yay to more independents in our little community and tasty brunch. Hope the last bits are all going well!”

Opposite is known for its delicious hot drinks, homemade bakes and brunches with locally sourced ingredients. 

Related topics:CafeDrinks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.