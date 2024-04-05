Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Little Snack Bar opened on Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse, on March 25, taking over the former Opposite Cafe.

With two branches in Sheffield, the first of which opened in 2016, the restaurant is excited to bring “the authentic flavours of Taiwan” to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the Sheffield branch of Little Snack Bar, which has just opened in Leeds. Photo: Man Tang/Google

The restaurant serves everything from bento boxes to street food, made with locally-sourced ingredients.

Vegan-friendly meals, halal chicken dishes, beverages such as bubble tea and fruit tea are also available.

The team behind Little Snack Bar said the opening has brought them “immense joy” on its social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Instagram post said: “On the sixth day since opening our Leeds branch, it brings us immense joy to learn that some of you are enjoying our food and drinks.

“I’ve also received valuable suggestions from some of you. Thank you for your support and understanding.

“We are committed to continual improvement as we strive to be the best version of ourselves!”