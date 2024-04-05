Little Snack Bar Woodhouse: Sheffield restaurant opens in Leeds bringing 'flavours of Taiwan' to city
Little Snack Bar opened on Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse, on March 25, taking over the former Opposite Cafe.
With two branches in Sheffield, the first of which opened in 2016, the restaurant is excited to bring “the authentic flavours of Taiwan” to Leeds.
The restaurant serves everything from bento boxes to street food, made with locally-sourced ingredients.
Vegan-friendly meals, halal chicken dishes, beverages such as bubble tea and fruit tea are also available.
The team behind Little Snack Bar said the opening has brought them “immense joy” on its social media channels.
The Instagram post said: “On the sixth day since opening our Leeds branch, it brings us immense joy to learn that some of you are enjoying our food and drinks.
“I’ve also received valuable suggestions from some of you. Thank you for your support and understanding.
“We are committed to continual improvement as we strive to be the best version of ourselves!”
The current opening hours for Little Snack Bar on Blenheim Terrace are Monday to Saturday, 11:30am to 8pm. Find out more about Little Snack Bar via its social media channels.
