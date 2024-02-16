North Star: Leeds Dock coffee shop and roastery named one of the most popular independent cafes outside London
And it's no other than North Star, located in Leeds Dock, coming in at number 10 on a new study by online entertainment site Betway.
Betway analysed data from different social media channels including Instagram as well as search engines such as Google search volume, to uncover the most popular coffee shops in and around the country.
North Star is known for its quality coffee offering, which can also be found in its Sovereign Street venue as well as NOVA Bakehouse in Leeds Dock.
Its climate conscious approach, and a commitment to fairtrade, is another reason for its popularity in the city.
North Star was one of two Yorkshire independent cafes to be featured on this list - Marmadukes in Sheffield came in at number seven.
Here is the full list of the most popular independent cafes outside of London, by Betway:
- Federal, Manchester
- Society Cafe, Oxford
- Ezra and Gill, Manchester
- Bold Street Coffee, Liverpool and Manchester
- Trove, Manchester
- Strangers Coffee, Norwich
- Marmadukes, Sheffield
- Another Heart to Feed, Manchester
- Beacon Coffee, Falmouth
- North Star, Leeds
Find out more information about North Star via its social media channels.