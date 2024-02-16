Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And it's no other than North Star, located in Leeds Dock, coming in at number 10 on a new study by online entertainment site Betway.

Betway analysed data from different social media channels including Instagram as well as search engines such as Google search volume, to uncover the most popular coffee shops in and around the country.

North Star is known for its quality coffee offering, which can also be found in its Sovereign Street venue as well as NOVA Bakehouse in Leeds Dock.

North Star, located in Leeds Dock, has been named as one of the most popular coffee shops outside of London. Photo: North Star

Its climate conscious approach, and a commitment to fairtrade, is another reason for its popularity in the city.

North Star was one of two Yorkshire independent cafes to be featured on this list - Marmadukes in Sheffield came in at number seven.

Here is the full list of the most popular independent cafes outside of London, by Betway:

Federal, Manchester Society Cafe, Oxford Ezra and Gill, Manchester Bold Street Coffee, Liverpool and Manchester Trove, Manchester Strangers Coffee, Norwich Marmadukes, Sheffield Another Heart to Feed, Manchester Beacon Coffee, Falmouth North Star, Leeds