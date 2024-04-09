Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Administrators for the British fashion retailer’s stricken UK business announced yesterday (Monday) its full list of stores set to close, with almost 250 jobs set to be axed as a result.

11 of the stores, including the store at Victoria Quarter in Leeds city centre, will be shut by April 19.

Administrators also revealed four further stores will close “in the coming weeks” after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency, PA reports.

The Ted Baker in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds is set to close. Photo: Google

The news triggered a number of responses from residents who urged fellow readers to help keep the high street alive.

Janet Escott said: “People need to stop shopping online. And start stepping out of their front doors again... they will be no such thing as a shopping centre or an high St if this continues and YES we are all to blame!”

Another reader commented that the news was “heart breaking”, saying: “I love my Ted Baker, hope it stays online, the problem today is you go into store to be told it’s only sold online. It is the sad fact of life now.”

Michelle Page posted: “Very sad to hear. Love the shop. I feel so sorry for the staff.”