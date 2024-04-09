Ted Baker: Leeds residents 'heart broken' and shocked at announcement Victoria Quarter store to close
and live on Freeview channel 276
Administrators for the British fashion retailer’s stricken UK business announced yesterday (Monday) its full list of stores set to close, with almost 250 jobs set to be axed as a result.
11 of the stores, including the store at Victoria Quarter in Leeds city centre, will be shut by April 19.
Administrators also revealed four further stores will close “in the coming weeks” after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency, PA reports.
The news triggered a number of responses from residents who urged fellow readers to help keep the high street alive.
Janet Escott said: “People need to stop shopping online. And start stepping out of their front doors again... they will be no such thing as a shopping centre or an high St if this continues and YES we are all to blame!”
Another reader commented that the news was “heart breaking”, saying: “I love my Ted Baker, hope it stays online, the problem today is you go into store to be told it’s only sold online. It is the sad fact of life now.”
Michelle Page posted: “Very sad to hear. Love the shop. I feel so sorry for the staff.”
A number of readers voiced their concern that the city centre may become “like a ghost town” if stores continue closing, with one adding: “Public transport is horrendous and unreliable so (people) go elsewhere where there’s parking like White Rose.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.